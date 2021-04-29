ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI opened at $91.60 on Thursday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

