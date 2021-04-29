ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 142456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,096 ($14.32).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

The company has a market capitalization of £756.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,048.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 956.41.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

