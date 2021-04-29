ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Insider Alastair Bruce Buys 6,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) insider Alastair Bruce purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of £67,320 ($87,954.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,117.86 ($14.60) on Thursday. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £768.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,048.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 956.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

