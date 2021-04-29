ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

