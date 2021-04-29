ICICI Bank Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of IBN opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

