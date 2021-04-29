ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

