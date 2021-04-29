ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.53

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 18107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.