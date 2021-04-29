ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.10.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $214.89 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $145.11 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.53.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

