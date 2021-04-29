ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,432. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $145.11 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.53.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.10.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

