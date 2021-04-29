Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $197.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

