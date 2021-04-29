Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

