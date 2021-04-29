Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,769 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

