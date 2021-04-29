Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of AMED opened at $284.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

