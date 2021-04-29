Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,618 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

