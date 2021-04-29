Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

