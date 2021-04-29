Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

