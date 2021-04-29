Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $232,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $67,810,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock opened at $436.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $204.47 and a 12-month high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.