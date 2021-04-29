Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $766.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

