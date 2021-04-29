Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Globant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.89.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

