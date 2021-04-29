Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $735.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $613.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.