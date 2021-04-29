Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

