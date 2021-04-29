Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.