Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after purchasing an additional 179,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.26 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.