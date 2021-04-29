Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

Shares of BL opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

