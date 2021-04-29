Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $862.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $595.49 and a one year high of $952.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $859.55 and a 200 day moving average of $875.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

