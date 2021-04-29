Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in HEICO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $140.44 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. HEICO’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.