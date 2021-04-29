Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,273 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

