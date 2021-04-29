Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $387.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.23. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $390.51.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

