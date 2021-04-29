Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.