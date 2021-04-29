Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.80 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

