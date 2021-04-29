Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

MSCI stock opened at $484.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.61 and its 200 day moving average is $417.08. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.