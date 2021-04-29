Iconic Token Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $6,021.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.