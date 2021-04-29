Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $65,469.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,938,102 coins and its circulating supply is 42,526,410 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

