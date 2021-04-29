Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

