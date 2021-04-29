IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $734.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.55 million and the lowest is $726.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 777.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 92.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $557.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.82 and its 200-day moving average is $485.15. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $265.04 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

