Idle (IDLE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $301,491.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Idle has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $12.39 or 0.00023415 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $16.37 million and $301,491.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,047.97 or 1.00278596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.