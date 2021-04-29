IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $23.37 million and approximately $439,710.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

