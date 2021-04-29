IGM Financial (IGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$42.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$43.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

