IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

IGIFF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

