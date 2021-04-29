IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

