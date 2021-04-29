IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Director Sells $358,806.25 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25.

INFO stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

