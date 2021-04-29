II-VI (IIVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.81-0.91 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.81-$0.91 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

