Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading Up 4.9%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 336,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on IKNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

