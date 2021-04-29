Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.75

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $231.75 and last traded at $230.60, with a volume of 3052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

