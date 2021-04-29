Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.