Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.65. 14,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,176. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.