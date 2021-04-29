Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.30. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.