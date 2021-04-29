Illumina, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

