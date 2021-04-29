Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $59.38 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $59.38 or 0.00112187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

