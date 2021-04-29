ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IPNFF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
ImagineAR Company Profile
